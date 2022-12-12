Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Load-shedding intolerable to visitors

Economic progress and inward investment depend on resolving Eskom’s issues

12 December 2022 - 15:54
Picture: 123RF/TEBNAD/FILE PHOTO
Picture: 123RF/TEBNAD/FILE PHOTO

This is my second visit to SA in four months. Eskom’s load-shedding might be tolerable to some natives, but visiting from the UK I now regard it as intolerable. I attended a church service in Fish Hoek on Sunday and Eskom’s troubles even featured in prayers read by elderly residents.

I have grown fond of SA, and Cape Town. However, if SA is to progress economically — and attract inward investment — Eskom’s grid and capacity issues critically need fixing. The government’s target to increase the share of electricity from renewables (hydropower excluded) to 14.5% by 2030 has merit, but is it ambitious enough?

Longyuan SA’s plans may be laudable, but is progress being made? It is reported that the De Aar Wind Farm produced 3.23GW of clean electricity between 2011-2021, which sounds impressive. But more context is needed.

Cape Town has an abundance of wind. To some, wind farms are an eyesore and environmental intrusion, but surely the pendulum has swung in favour of the dire need for resilient infrastructure for SA’s society and commerce. Seeing shopkeepers not trading due to load-shedding — and no doubt factories badly affected too — tells me urgent action is needed.

Offshore wind farms could be a material solution. Offshore world experts such as Ørsted must surely be worth canvassing with, say, False Bay (and perhaps beyond Seal Island) being a pilot project.  For instance, Ørsted can access world-leading intellectual property on Suction Caisson Foundations.

I would like to spend more time in SA in the years ahead, but resilient infrastructure may become a prerequisite, as indeed it might become for other visitors and tourists. Wind for thought.

Piers Scrimshaw-Wright
Fish Hoek

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Only 77 of 400 hospitals and clinics exempt from load-shedding, says SA Medical Association

The impact on the loss of lives due to load-shedding is unknown, Sama says
National
5 hours ago

Load-shedding means extensive water supply cuts in KZN

With load-shedding creating power cuts of up to six hours per day, it takes at least an hour for supply mechanisms in the bulk and reticulation ...
National
4 hours ago

Angry ANC hauls Eskom ministers over the coals

Mantashe and Gordhan grilled by NEC members anxious over electoral fallout from power cuts
Politics
11 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Running out of road
Opinion / Columnists
2.
EDITORIAL: Rapidly rising rates a mixed blessing ...
Opinion / Editorials
3.
BUSISIWE MAVUSO: The compelling drama that ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
MICHAEL AVERY: Transnet Freight Rail’s bid to ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
JONNY STEINBERG: Wished-for demise of ANC is a ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

Ramaphosa gets a timely boost from the economy

Business

Decision on Eskom’s 32% tariff hike expected this week

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.