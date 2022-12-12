LETTER: Load-shedding intolerable to visitors

A weakening global economy offset supply woes stemming from the closure of a key pipeline supplying the US and Russian threats of a production cut.
Leon Trotsky’s term ‘turnip’ is a political verdict: red on the outside, white on the inside
‘Parliament must be charged with contempt of court. It has not done its job’
The ANC national disciplinary committee (NDC) has expelled former ANC spokesperson Carl Niehaus after a disciplinary hearing where he "failed to show remorse".
US farmers can make money from regenerative practices but the market still needs many stand-offs sorted
The president’s weekly letter painted a picture of hope and opportunity against the backdrop of the deteriorating electricity crisis
Citrus growers shipped 164.8-million cartons to global markets in 2022 — 5.7-million cartons less than predicted at the start of the season
Met office says it was the coldest night of the year
His future with the national team hangs in the balance, and he says he will resume talks with the federation after the festive break.
The hot-hatch icon delivers quicker laptimes though it’s a bit lacking in character
This is my second visit to SA in four months. Eskom’s load-shedding might be tolerable to some natives, but visiting from the UK I now regard it as intolerable. I attended a church service in Fish Hoek on Sunday and Eskom’s troubles even featured in prayers read by elderly residents.
I have grown fond of SA, and Cape Town. However, if SA is to progress economically — and attract inward investment — Eskom’s grid and capacity issues critically need fixing. The government’s target to increase the share of electricity from renewables (hydropower excluded) to 14.5% by 2030 has merit, but is it ambitious enough?
Longyuan SA’s plans may be laudable, but is progress being made? It is reported that the De Aar Wind Farm produced 3.23GW of clean electricity between 2011-2021, which sounds impressive. But more context is needed.
Cape Town has an abundance of wind. To some, wind farms are an eyesore and environmental intrusion, but surely the pendulum has swung in favour of the dire need for resilient infrastructure for SA’s society and commerce. Seeing shopkeepers not trading due to load-shedding — and no doubt factories badly affected too — tells me urgent action is needed.
Offshore wind farms could be a material solution. Offshore world experts such as Ørsted must surely be worth canvassing with, say, False Bay (and perhaps beyond Seal Island) being a pilot project. For instance, Ørsted can access world-leading intellectual property on Suction Caisson Foundations.
I would like to spend more time in SA in the years ahead, but resilient infrastructure may become a prerequisite, as indeed it might become for other visitors and tourists. Wind for thought.
Piers Scrimshaw-WrightFish Hoek
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: Load-shedding intolerable to visitors
Economic progress and inward investment depend on resolving Eskom’s issues
This is my second visit to SA in four months. Eskom’s load-shedding might be tolerable to some natives, but visiting from the UK I now regard it as intolerable. I attended a church service in Fish Hoek on Sunday and Eskom’s troubles even featured in prayers read by elderly residents.
I have grown fond of SA, and Cape Town. However, if SA is to progress economically — and attract inward investment — Eskom’s grid and capacity issues critically need fixing. The government’s target to increase the share of electricity from renewables (hydropower excluded) to 14.5% by 2030 has merit, but is it ambitious enough?
Longyuan SA’s plans may be laudable, but is progress being made? It is reported that the De Aar Wind Farm produced 3.23GW of clean electricity between 2011-2021, which sounds impressive. But more context is needed.
Cape Town has an abundance of wind. To some, wind farms are an eyesore and environmental intrusion, but surely the pendulum has swung in favour of the dire need for resilient infrastructure for SA’s society and commerce. Seeing shopkeepers not trading due to load-shedding — and no doubt factories badly affected too — tells me urgent action is needed.
Offshore wind farms could be a material solution. Offshore world experts such as Ørsted must surely be worth canvassing with, say, False Bay (and perhaps beyond Seal Island) being a pilot project. For instance, Ørsted can access world-leading intellectual property on Suction Caisson Foundations.
I would like to spend more time in SA in the years ahead, but resilient infrastructure may become a prerequisite, as indeed it might become for other visitors and tourists. Wind for thought.
Piers Scrimshaw-Wright
Fish Hoek
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Only 77 of 400 hospitals and clinics exempt from load-shedding, says SA Medical Association
Load-shedding means extensive water supply cuts in KZN
Angry ANC hauls Eskom ministers over the coals
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Ramaphosa gets a timely boost from the economy
Decision on Eskom’s 32% tariff hike expected this week
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.