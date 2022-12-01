Watch: Stock Picks

Companies

Business Day TV talks to independent analyst Karl Gevers and Ashraf Mohamed from Cornerpiece Capital

01 December 2022 - 21:59
Picture: 123RF/SOLARSEVEN
Picture: 123RF/SOLARSEVEN

Tackling your questions in this episode of Stock Watch are  independent analyst Karl Gevers and Ashraf Mohamed from Cornerpiece Capital.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

