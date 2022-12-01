Europe Council chief urges Xi to press Russia to end war in Ukraine

JSE ends firmer but off earlier highs that saw the benchmark all-share index reach a level last seen in March
The time is over for fond attachment to people we think we like in the governing elite, writes Songezo Zibi
Judge Dennis Davis says money missed by Sars is used to fund gangs
Malusi Gigaba in second spot on candidate list for membership of all-powerful national executive committee
Business Day TV talks to independent analyst Karl Gevers and Ashraf Mohamed from Cornerpiece Capital
November sales of light commercial vehicles, mainly bakkies and minibuses, outperformed 2021 by 20.8%
Automotive Business Council will put out its own discussion document to stave off threats to SA motor industry
Charles Michel says they also discussed trade relations, the climate, human rights and Covid-19 recovery
Thriston Lawrence equals his own course record at Blair Atholl Golf and Equestrian Estate on Thursday
Germany’s Stuttgart airport is the first to approve app-controlled driverless New Intelligent Park Pilot
Beijing — European Council president Charles Michel once again urged Chinese President Xi Jinping to use the country’s "influence" on Russia over its war in Ukraine during a visit to Beijing on Thursday.
The war took up "a lot of time" during their three-hour meeting at Beijing’s Great Hall of the People where trade, climate, human rights, Covid-19 recovery, Xinjiang and Taiwan, were also discussed, Michel told reporters via video link from Beijing.
"I urged President Xi, as we did at our EU-China summit in April, to use his influence on Russia to respect the UN charter," Michel said.
President Xi made it clear that China is not providing weapons to Russia and that nuclear threats are not acceptable, the European Council president said.
Michel’s visit comes just a few weeks after Chinese authorities pulled a major trade expo opening ceremony address in which he was set to criticise Russia’s "illegal war" in Ukraine and call for reduced EU trade dependency on China.
They discussed the wave of unrest in China, but he did not give details.
Chinese state media reported earlier in the day that Xi told Michel that China will strengthen strategic communication and co-ordination with the EU.
"China will remain open to European companies, and hopes the EU can eliminate interference to provide a fair and transparent business environment for Chinese companies," Xi told Michel, according to state broadcaster CCTV.
Neither Xi nor CCTV elaborated on what he meant by "interference".
Xi said China and the EU should strengthen macroeconomic policy co-ordination and complementary advantages, jointly create new growth engines and ensure safety, stability and reliability of industrial supply chains.
The European Council president said he also told Xi of the difficulties faced by EU companies and investors in China.
"On the European side, market access is very open, whilst in China several sectors remain much more closed," Michel said. "We need greater reciprocity. We need a more balanced relationship."
His visit came after European leaders expressed concern at a meeting in October about economic reliance on China.
Michel, who was on a one-day visit to China, also met Premier Li Keqiang and Li Zhanshu, the chairman of the standing committee of the National People’s Congress.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Europe Council chief urges Xi to press Russia to end war in Ukraine
Charles Michel says they also discussed trade relations, the climate, human rights and Covid-19 recovery
Beijing — European Council president Charles Michel once again urged Chinese President Xi Jinping to use the country’s "influence" on Russia over its war in Ukraine during a visit to Beijing on Thursday.
The war took up "a lot of time" during their three-hour meeting at Beijing’s Great Hall of the People where trade, climate, human rights, Covid-19 recovery, Xinjiang and Taiwan, were also discussed, Michel told reporters via video link from Beijing.
"I urged President Xi, as we did at our EU-China summit in April, to use his influence on Russia to respect the UN charter," Michel said.
President Xi made it clear that China is not providing weapons to Russia and that nuclear threats are not acceptable, the European Council president said.
Michel’s visit comes just a few weeks after Chinese authorities pulled a major trade expo opening ceremony address in which he was set to criticise Russia’s "illegal war" in Ukraine and call for reduced EU trade dependency on China.
They discussed the wave of unrest in China, but he did not give details.
Chinese state media reported earlier in the day that Xi told Michel that China will strengthen strategic communication and co-ordination with the EU.
"China will remain open to European companies, and hopes the EU can eliminate interference to provide a fair and transparent business environment for Chinese companies," Xi told Michel, according to state broadcaster CCTV.
Neither Xi nor CCTV elaborated on what he meant by "interference".
Xi said China and the EU should strengthen macroeconomic policy co-ordination and complementary advantages, jointly create new growth engines and ensure safety, stability and reliability of industrial supply chains.
The European Council president said he also told Xi of the difficulties faced by EU companies and investors in China.
"On the European side, market access is very open, whilst in China several sectors remain much more closed," Michel said. "We need greater reciprocity. We need a more balanced relationship."
His visit came after European leaders expressed concern at a meeting in October about economic reliance on China.
Michel, who was on a one-day visit to China, also met Premier Li Keqiang and Li Zhanshu, the chairman of the standing committee of the National People’s Congress.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
MARKET WRAP: Rand firms as China reports drop in record Covid cases
UK should explore the idea of an associate EU membership
China softens Covid-19 stance after nationwide protests
Waste pickers likely to suffer under scrap metal export ban
REITUMETSE MOLOTSOANE: SA will see real change soon due to the Just Energy ...
Half of Moldova without power as Russia keeps up attack on Ukraine grid
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.