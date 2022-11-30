Companies

STOCK WATCH

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV talks to David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments

30 November 2022 - 21:39
Picture: 123RF/SOLARSEVEN
Picture: 123RF/SOLARSEVEN

Tackling your questions tonight are David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV talks to Nick Crail from FNB Wealth & Investments and Shane Watkins from All Weather Capital
Companies
1 day ago

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV talks to Rowan Williams from Nitrogen Fund Managers and Alex Duys and from Umthombo Wealth
Companies
2 days ago

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV talks to Roy Mutooni from Absa Asset Management and Ricus Reeders from PSG Wealth Ruimsig
Companies
6 days ago

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV talks to David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments
Companies
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
‘Fictitious’ loan puts Spar CEO under the ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Distell in a spin over diplomatic booze sales
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Shoprite to test the waters for clothing
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Nando’s joins fast foodies in taking a bite out ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Fairvest tells how it lifted letting
Companies / Property

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.