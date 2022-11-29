Companies

STOCK WATCH

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV talks to Nick Crail from FNB Wealth & Investments and Shane Watkins from All Weather Capital

29 November 2022 - 20:39
Picture: 123RF/SOLARSEVEN
Picture: 123RF/SOLARSEVEN

Tackling your questions tonight are Nick Crail from FNB Wealth & Investments and Shane Watkins from All Weather Capital.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV talks to Rowan Williams from Nitrogen Fund Managers and Alex Duys and from Umthombo Wealth
Companies
1 day ago

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV talks to Roy Mutooni from Absa Asset Management and Ricus Reeders from PSG Wealth Ruimsig
Companies
5 days ago

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV talks to David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments
Companies
6 days ago

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV talks to Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management and Neelash Hansjee from Old Mutual Investments
Companies
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
‘Fictitious’ loan puts Spar CEO under the ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Shoprite to test the waters for clothing
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
JSE fines former Ayo and AEEI executives R250,000 ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Leaner, meaner Zeda set to ride with big players
Companies
5.
Sibanye approves R10.5bn in capex for Finland ...
Companies / Mining

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.