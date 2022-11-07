×

WATCH: CEO Felicia Msiza on Raubex’s half-year dividend hike

07 November 2022 - 21:19
Raubex CEO Felicia Msiza. Picture: Supplied
Raubex CEO Felicia Msiza. Picture: Supplied

Increased activity in most of Raubex’s projects has given it a boost. The construction and materials group delivered a 16% jump in headline earnings per share and this resulted in a 12.7% increase in its interim dividend. Business Day TV unpacked the numbers with the company’s CEO, Felicia Msiza.

Raubex ups dividend as it benefits from road projects

Effective execution of the Beitbridge Border Post upgrade in Zimbabwe, the Namdeb project in Namibia and the Senqu bridge project in Lesotho will be ...
