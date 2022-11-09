Business Day TV talks to Craig Pheiffer from Sasfin Wealth
Most of the special economic zones have been doomed from inception
Government's policy changes and reforms are inadequate to meet the challenges facing the energy sector, says report
Ipsos poll finds that the ANC would get 41% of the vote if an election were to be held today
Business Day TV speaks to A2X CEO Kevin Brady
Coal, iron ore and palladium are down sharply in the quarter to date and could see SA post its first merchandise trade deficit since April 2020
Black people constituted 79% of the economically active population and 17% of top management in 2021
Economy minister says protection of semiconductor sector is important and Germany is not naive
Hamstring injury puts paid to middle-order batter’s participation in three Tests next month
Bagnaia bags his maiden title, making him the first Italian champion since Valentino Rossi
As COP27 gets under way, the World Gold Council has been urging gold miners to plan further for climate change risks. In its latest report, the council outlined a range of adaptation strategies to help gold miners remain resilient. Business Day TV spoke to the council’s climate change lead, John Mulligan
WATCH: World Gold Council urges miners to plan for climate risks
Business Day TV speaks to the council’s climate change lead, John Mulligan
