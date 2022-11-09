×

WATCH:​ World Gold Council urges miners to plan for climate risks

Business Day TV speaks to the council’s climate change lead, John Mulligan

09 November 2022 - 21:24
Gold grain at a refinery in Russia. Picture: BLOOMBERG/ANDREY RUDAKOV
Gold grain at a refinery in Russia. Picture: BLOOMBERG/ANDREY RUDAKOV

As COP27 gets under way, the World Gold Council has been urging gold miners to plan further for climate change risks. In its latest report, the council outlined a range of adaptation strategies to help gold miners remain resilient. Business Day TV spoke to the council’s climate change lead, John Mulligan

