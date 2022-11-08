×

WATCH: Behind the dip in global oil prices

Business Day TV speaks to commodities trader at RMB, Raymond Phillips

08 November 2022 - 22:08
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

Oil prices have taken a hit as Covid-19 outbreaks in China heightened fears of lower fuel demand. Business Day TV discussed the moves playing out in that space with commodities trader at RMB, Raymond Phillips.

