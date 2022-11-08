×

World

WATCH: What to expect from US midterm elections

Business Day TV speaks to John Stremlau from Wits University’s international relations department

08 November 2022 - 22:02
US President Joe Biden speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC, the US, October 19 2022. Picture: AL DRAGO/BLOOMBERG
Midterm elections have kicked off in the US, and polls reveal that the Republican Party is on the verge of taking back control of the US House of Representatives for the first time in four years. What would this mean for policy, and relations, with countries such as SA? Business Day TV speaks to John Stremlau from Wits University’s international relations department for more.

