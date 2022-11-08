Asset managers should escalate stewardship efforts to realise firms' ESG goals

The most critical step for effective stewardship is the leadership’s buy-in, which is evidenced by the leadership’s willingness to collaborate with the asset management players on areas of stewardship and determining milestone points. This should be followed up by regular engagements to drive progress, as well as utilisation of other stewarding methods such as voting at shareholder meetings and filing shareholder resolutions or proposals.

Unfortunately, it is common for leadership teams to renege on the sustainability commitments they make. Petrochemical giant Sasol is an example of a company that has had less than rosy results in respect of its sustainability commitments.

The most publicised stewardship engagements with the company came about when it opted not to play open cards about its environmental policies, specifically relating to greenhouse gas emissions, disclosures around climate risk and the group’s decarbonisation strategy. This led to us proposing a shareholder resolution at their AGM in 2019. From this point there has been a step change in the company's commitment to address climate risk and be transparent with shareholders.

Despite key challenges that still need to be faced, which we are engaged with via CA100+ (an investor-led initiative to ensure the world's largest corporate greenhouse gas emitters take necessary action on climate change), the company has been more forthcoming in terms of its climate commitments. Therefore, lack of disclosure is a significant red flag for immediate stewardship escalation, but Sasol is an excellent example of how collaborative, public engagement can be used to escalate stewardship efforts in this regard and drive progress.

Where progress challenges persist, stewardship agents, such as asset managers, have further effective tools at their disposal, to escalate their stewardship efforts.

Collaborative engagement

Collaborative engagement — whereby investors collaborate to drive a certain outcome from investee companies — is a critical stewardship escalation tactic, which almost forces the hand of the investee company to come to the party.

In addition to industry collaboration, a further step in the escalation can involve systemic engagement, whereby relevant policymakers are brought into the process.

Effective collaboration may include private conversations with the investee firm; discussions at an industry body level; and/or public engagement or statements.

Litigation

While adversarial in nature, litigation is also an option in the stewardship escalation toolkit, and there are several examples of how it has been appropriately applied to escalate stewardship efforts.

Investee companies may also occasionally use litigation as an opportunistic tactic to prevent asset managers from driving stewardship.

Divesting

The ultimate escalation tactic is to divest, but divestment introduces further challenges by paving the way for the investee firm to do far greater damage, with impunity.