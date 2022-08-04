×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Editor's Note

ROB ROSE: Calling out SA’s worst-run firms

There is one environmental, social and governance consultancy that isn’t afraid of losing business. And its annual rating of the JSE companies illustrates this

BL Premium
04 August 2022 - 05:00

In the cosy world of ESG assurance — a burgeoning industry of large consulting firms touting to give companies a score based on their nonfinancial performance — Michael Rea is something of an anarchist.            

Once a year, his company IRAS releases a score for the 270 firms on the JSE for which it’s possible to put up a rating, whether they like it or not. Unlike the large consultants, he has no problem outing companies covering up atrocious governance, shady labour practices, or poor environmental compliance.            ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.