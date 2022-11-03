×

WATCH: Nedbank lowers SA GDP growth outlook for 2023

Business Day TV speaks to Jones Gondo from Nedbank CIB

03 November 2022 - 21:46
Picture: GALLO IMAGES/LAIRD FORBES
Picture: GALLO IMAGES/LAIRD FORBES

Nedbank has lowered its SA GDP growth outlook for 2023 on the back of slower global growth and a lack of electricity. Business Day TV unpacked this in greater detail with Jones Gondo from Nedbank CIB.

