WATCH: Nedbank lowers SA GDP growth outlook for 2023

Business Day TV talks to Makwe Fund Managers executive Makwe Masilela
Drug maker Novo Nordisk outperformed the S&P 500 over the past 10 years
President raises the prospect of a write-off ‘with conditions’
The metro, which has a budget of R51bn, will go another week without a permanent political head
Unprecedented power rationing and copper cable theft disrupt production at the world’s biggest platinum group metals producer
Business Day TV speaks to senior emerging market economist at Schroders, David Rees
Baxter wants to spend time with his family after more than three decades of high-level advocacy in the business and mining sectors
Gap between perception and reality has narrowed due to political and macroeconomic reforms, president says
Chase an early goal and settle nerves, former AmaZulu star advises his old team ahead of MTN8 final
Robert Hodgins’ work offers a sombre look at the human condition but is also about the pleasures of being alive
Nedbank has lowered its SA GDP growth outlook for 2023 on the back of slower global growth and a lack of electricity. Business Day TV unpacked this in greater detail with Jones Gondo from Nedbank CIB.
