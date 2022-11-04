×

Companies

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: MTN delivers resilient performance

Business Day TV spoke to MTN president and CEO Ralph Mupita

04 November 2022
Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Against a backdrop of difficult macroeconomic, geopolitical and regulatory conditions across markets, MTN has reported a resilient overall performance for the nine months to end-September.

Business Day TV spoke to MTN president and CEO Ralph Mupita for more detail.

