Raubex ups dividend as it welcomes best half-year result in its history

Business Day TV talks to Carmen Mpelwane from Absa Asset Management
Whatever the outcome of the midterms it would be premature to foresee the demise of a hardy democracy
Sad state of finances of two leading Gauteng metros revealed
The process to find DA councillor Tania Campbell’s replacement was postponed when the EFF and ANC could not agree on a mayoral candidate
Business Day TV talks to Alex Duys from Umthombo Wealth and independent analyst Chris Gilmour
Business Day TV speaks to activist Khaya Sithole
M&A activity is likely to top $100bn this year and next on continent’s good growth prospects
New owner of Twitter recommends voters pick Republican candidates for Congress US midterm election
Fenway Sports Group completed the takeover of Liverpool from former owners Tom Hicks and George Gillett for £300m in 2010
The car became one of very few vehicles of any kind to have ever reached such an extreme altitude.
The shares of infrastructure, mining and construction materials supply group Raubex surged to their highest level in two weeks on Monday after the company reported increased activity in both SA and Western Australia in the half-year to August.
The R5.43bn group said it was on the verge of completing the multimillion-rand Beitbridge Border Post project and eyeing further Sanral contracts to shore up margins while shifting its focus to the private sector and the government’s drive to increase power generation capacity via renewables...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Raubex ups dividend as it welcomes best half-year result in its history
Revenue of the construction and materials group jumps almost a quarter
The shares of infrastructure, mining and construction materials supply group Raubex surged to their highest level in two weeks on Monday after the company reported increased activity in both SA and Western Australia in the half-year to August.
The R5.43bn group said it was on the verge of completing the multimillion-rand Beitbridge Border Post project and eyeing further Sanral contracts to shore up margins while shifting its focus to the private sector and the government’s drive to increase power generation capacity via renewables...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.