Raubex ups dividend as it welcomes best half-year result in its history

Revenue of the construction and materials group jumps almost a quarter

07 November 2022 - 09:10 Michelle Gumede and Nico Gous
UPDATED 07 November 2022 - 23:04

The shares of infrastructure, mining and construction materials supply group Raubex surged to their highest level in two weeks on Monday after the company reported increased activity in both SA and Western Australia in the half-year to August.

The R5.43bn group said it was on the verge of completing the multimillion-rand Beitbridge Border Post project and eyeing further Sanral contracts to shore up margins while shifting its focus to the private sector and the government’s drive to increase power generation capacity via renewables...

