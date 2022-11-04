WATCH: Assessing appetite for Africa’s doll market

Commodities rallied on reports China may be planning to remove some Covid restrictions, which would boost economic growth and industrial metals demand
The case since the Bank decided during the Greenspan era to become more transparent, too often it confuses rather than clarifies with phrases
Epidemiologist Prof Salim Abdool Karim says we are not seeing a significant rise in hospitalisation, reflecting a combination of vaccination and past infection
The metro, which has a budget of R51bn, will go another week without a permanent political head
Business Day TV spoke to MTN president and CEO Ralph Mupita
Business Day TV speaks to senior emerging market economist at Schroders, David Rees
Business Day's legal notices run in the newspaper every Friday. You can also view the previous month of weekly notices here
Pyongyang has again demanded that the US and South Korea halt ‘provocative’ air exercises
Chase an early goal and settle nerves, former AmaZulu star advises his old team ahead of MTN8 final
The Moto2 Edition is the highest specification Street Triple yet and is globally limited to just 765 of each of the two race-inspired colour schemes
The traditional Barbie doll went on display at a Toy Fair in New York for the first time in March 1959. Years later, there’s interest in African dolls. The Middle East and Africa are currently two of the fastest growing toy markets in the world. Business Day TV explored the African doll market in greater detail with Thabo Motsabi, co-founder of Toys with Roots.
