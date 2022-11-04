×

WATCH: Assessing appetite for Africa’s doll market

Business Day TV spoke to Thabo Motsabi, co-founder of Toys with Roots

04 November 2022 - 17:40 Business Day TV
Some of Mattel's range of Barbie dolls. Picture: REUTERS
Some of Mattel's range of Barbie dolls. Picture: REUTERS

The traditional Barbie doll went on display at a Toy Fair in New York for the first time in March 1959. Years later, there’s interest in African dolls. The Middle East and Africa are currently two of the fastest growing toy markets in the world.

Business Day TV explored the African doll market in greater detail with Thabo Motsabi, co-founder of Toys with Roots.

