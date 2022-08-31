×

WATCH: Aspen posts double-digit earnings growth

Business Day TV speaks to Aspen CEO Stephen Saad

31 August 2022 - 20:39
Aspen CEO Stephen Saad. Picture: SUPPLIED
Aspen CEO Stephen Saad. Picture: SUPPLIED

Aspen has delivered double-digit earnings growth, despite a challenging trading environment characterised by inflationary cost pressures. The pharmaceutical firm has reported a 31% increase in annual headline earnings per share and has hiked its dividend by 24% to R3.26. Business Day TV unpacked the results with Stephen Saad.

Aspen seals deal with Serum Institute to make vaccines for Africa

Aspen to bottle four vaccines used in routine childhood immunisation programmes across the continent
Companies
6 hours ago

Aspen shares gain the most since mid-March as investors cheer results

CEO Stephen Saad says the business has proved its resilience
Companies
1 hour ago

WATCH: Sun International declares first dividend in six years

Business Day TV speaks to Sun International CEO Anthony Leeming
Companies
2 days ago

WATCH: Master Drilling CEO Danie Pretorius on its record results

Business Day TV spoke to Pretorius after the firm reported a jump in earnings
Companies
1 day ago

WATCH: Massmart CEO Mitchell Slape on Walmart’s buyout offer

Business Day TV speaks to Slape after Massmart’s net loss widened dramatically
Companies
2 days ago

WATCH: Brimstone’s operating profit dips as fair value gains on listed investments fall

Business Day TV talks to Mustaq Brey, CEO of Brimstone
Companies
23 hours ago

