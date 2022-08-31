Business Day TV speaks to RMB bond trader Gordon Kerr
Zondo commission’s recommendation that cadre deployment be dropped is backed by the courts
Fazel reportedly has the support of opposition parties
Presidency steers clear of leadership changes, saying governance and stability are priorities
Business Day TV talks to David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments
Companies are increasingly looking abroad for growth as the local economy continues to underperform, PwC report finds
The business chamber says many of the firms spend an average of R5,000 a month to keep the electricity on
Sudan has been in political and economic turmoil since the coup 10 months ago that halted its transition towards democracy
The 37-year-old rider missed a number of weeks in the campaign due to injury
Volvo's latest project project channels a metrosexual dark lord as opposed to its predecessor’s post-apocalypse style
Aspen has delivered double-digit earnings growth, despite a challenging trading environment characterised by inflationary cost pressures. The pharmaceutical firm has reported a 31% increase in annual headline earnings per share and has hiked its dividend by 24% to R3.26. Business Day TV unpacked the results with Stephen Saad.
WATCH: Aspen posts double-digit earnings growth
Business Day TV speaks to Aspen CEO Stephen Saad
