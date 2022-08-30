×

WATCH: Master Drilling CEO Danie Pretorius on its record results

Business Day TV spoke to Pretorius after the firm reported a jump in earnings

30 August 2022 - 22:02
Master Drilling CEO Danie Pretorius. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
Master Drilling CEO Danie Pretorius. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL

Higher commodity prices gave Master Drilling’s interim performance a boost. The firm has reported record revenue of $96.5m, reflecting an increase of 34% while headline earnings per share jumped close to 47%. Business Day TV caught up with CEO Danie Pretorius for more detail.

