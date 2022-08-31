×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies

Murray & Roberts slumps nearly 10% on poor performance in Africa

BL Premium
31 August 2022 - 20:37 Michelle Gumede

The share price of engineering group Murray & Roberts (M&R) slumped the most since April 2020 after it reported a subdued performance in its African businesses due to the cancellation of two large contracts, falling investment and supply-chain disruptions.

By the JSE’s close on Wednesday the share price had slumped 9.60% to R8.95...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.