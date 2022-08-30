WATCH: Brimstone’s operating profit dips as fair value gains on listed investments fall

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Though the judgment on media access to Jacob Zuma’s tax records will be vital, the Promotion of Access to Information Act is a paper tiger
President wants investigations completed before he explains dollars stolen from Phala Phala
The act, which places a R15m annual limit on the amount of funds a party can receive from a single donor, was enacted in April 2021
Business Day TV speaks to Stadio CEO Chris Vorster
Growth in total credit has probably reached the peak of the current cycle and will start to moderate in the coming months, says Nedbank
Retailer targets lower-income segment to attract more consumers to stores
Inflation climbs again in August, strengthening the case for the ECB to go for a larger rate hike in September
Hooker Folau Fainga’a’s throws repeatedly missed their targets last week
Tesla's next phase — if achieved — could fundamentally remake the global vehicle industry
Lower fair value gains on Brimstone’s listed investments weighed on the company during its half-year, and contributed to Brimstone’s operating profit pulling back by 4% to R279.3m. Business Day TV spoke to Mustaq Brey, CEO of Brimstone, for his perspective on the group’s performance.
