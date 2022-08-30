×

WATCH: Higher costs weigh on Harmony Gold

Business Day TV spoke to Harmony Gold CEO Peter Steenkamp

30 August 2022 - 22:34
Picture: 123RF/RONNARONG THANUTHATTAPHONG
Picture: 123RF/RONNARONG THANUTHATTAPHONG

Higher costs, lower production and impairments losses weighed on Harmony Gold during its full-year period, and resulted in a 49% slump in headline earnings per share to 499c. Business Day TV discussed the company’s performance with CEO Peter Steenkamp.

