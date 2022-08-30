Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Though the judgment on media access to Jacob Zuma’s tax records will be vital, the Promotion of Access to Information Act is a paper tiger
President wants investigations completed before he explains dollars stolen from Phala Phala
The act, which places a R15m annual limit on the amount of funds a party can receive from a single donor, was enacted in April 2021
Business Day TV speaks to Stadio CEO Chris Vorster
Growth in total credit has probably reached the peak of the current cycle and will start to moderate in the coming months, says Nedbank
Retailer targets lower-income segment to attract more consumers to stores
Inflation climbs again in August, strengthening the case for the ECB to go for a larger rate hike in September
Hooker Folau Fainga’a’s throws repeatedly missed their targets last week
Tesla's next phase — if achieved — could fundamentally remake the global vehicle industry
Higher costs, lower production and impairments losses weighed on Harmony Gold during its full-year period, and resulted in a 49% slump in headline earnings per share to 499c. Business Day TV discussed the company’s performance with CEO Peter Steenkamp.
Or listen to full audio
WATCH: Higher costs weigh on Harmony Gold
Business Day TV spoke to Harmony Gold CEO Peter Steenkamp
