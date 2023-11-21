FREE | Read the November 2023 edition of Business Law & Tax
We consider, among others, the employers' approach to employee wellbeing, especially mental aspects; obligations to report ransomware attacks under the Popi Act; and SMEs suffering as banks become more cautious about business loans
21 November 2023 - 09:17
Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Economists estimate that neglected mental health conditions cost the SA economy R161bn a year due to lost work days. The Occupational Health and Safety Act provisions includes the protection and promotion of employees’ physical and mental health.
Because it's an issue that can affect the bottom line employers have a vested interest in proactively managing mental wellbeing in the workplace — from a moral, legal and financial perspective.
The Road Accident Fund (RAF) Amendment Bill makes significant changes to how the RAF functions and compensates claimants, including placing a limitation on drivers’, passengers’ and pedestrians’ right to seek compensation for injuries sustained.
This bill forms part of a wider strategy aimed at limiting the RAF's liability and possible fraud being committed on a claimant’s proceeds, and creating more sustainable cash flow. However, these strategies, as well intentioned as they may be, have often proven not to be very well thought out. The incapacity of the government to properly administer the RAF means most South Africans may now be left vulnerable in the case of any injuries arising from accidents.
Columnist Patrick Bracher tackles the problem of frivolous cases going through all the levels of the courts, at great cost to all the litigants, only to be extinguished in the end. He makes the case for unmeritorious cases being nipped in the bud by a stricter approach to granting leave to appeal.
More on all these stories and others, available in this month's Business Law & Tax, the final edition for 2023.
Browse through the full publication below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):
Also listen to our Business Law Focus podcasts, hosted by Evan Pickworth:
FREE | Read the November 2023 edition of Business Law & Tax
We consider, among others, the employers' approach to employee wellbeing, especially mental aspects; obligations to report ransomware attacks under the Popi Act; and SMEs suffering as banks become more cautious about business loans
Economists estimate that neglected mental health conditions cost the SA economy R161bn a year due to lost work days. The Occupational Health and Safety Act provisions includes the protection and promotion of employees’ physical and mental health.
Because it's an issue that can affect the bottom line employers have a vested interest in proactively managing mental wellbeing in the workplace — from a moral, legal and financial perspective.
The Road Accident Fund (RAF) Amendment Bill makes significant changes to how the RAF functions and compensates claimants, including placing a limitation on drivers’, passengers’ and pedestrians’ right to seek compensation for injuries sustained.
This bill forms part of a wider strategy aimed at limiting the RAF's liability and possible fraud being committed on a claimant’s proceeds, and creating more sustainable cash flow. However, these strategies, as well intentioned as they may be, have often proven not to be very well thought out. The incapacity of the government to properly administer the RAF means most South Africans may now be left vulnerable in the case of any injuries arising from accidents.
Columnist Patrick Bracher tackles the problem of frivolous cases going through all the levels of the courts, at great cost to all the litigants, only to be extinguished in the end. He makes the case for unmeritorious cases being nipped in the bud by a stricter approach to granting leave to appeal.
More on all these stories and others, available in this month's Business Law & Tax, the final edition for 2023.
Browse through the full publication below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):
Also listen to our Business Law Focus podcasts, hosted by Evan Pickworth:
READ PREVIOUS EDITIONS:
FREE | Read the October 2023 edition of Business Law & Tax
FREE | Read the September 2023 edition of Business Law & Tax
FREE | Read the August 2023 edition of Business Law & Tax
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.