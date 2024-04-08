HYBRID EVENT | The future of tech, innovation and sustainability

Technology plays an increasing role in our lives and innovation is happening at breakneck speed. But how is all this change affecting how we do business? And are disruptive technologies all they’re cracked up to be?

Is our future being positively shaped by innovation; is it steering us towards sustainability and helping to create a fairer world? And what are the ethical considerations and responsibilities associated with technological advancements?

Industry experts and thought leaders will tackle these and other issues during the Business Day Focus 4.0 conference on April 18, brought to you by Netstar in partnership with Absa, FedEx, Solid8 and GoSolr.

This hybrid event will include two panel discussions moderated by SABC business anchor Nastassia Arendse.

From AI revolutionising decision-making and blockchain transforming transactions, to 3D printing redefining manufacturing, the first panel discussion will delve into the immense potential and challenges of cutting-edge tech in reshaping industries. It will feature:

Patrick Devine, data security specialist at Solid8 Technologies; and

Clifford de Wit, chief technology officer at Altron Netstar.

Of course, technology must be powered by energy and, in turn, innovation has a huge role to play in SA's just transition. The second panel discussion will focus on fostering an enabling environment for green energy financing. It will feature:

Justin Schmidt, head of renewable energy, manufacturing, transport and logistics at Absa;

Natasha Parmanand, MD of operations: Sub-Saharan Africa at FedEx; and

Patrick Narbel: co-founder and chief technology officer of GoSolr.

Event details

Date: Thursday, April 18 2024

Venue: Online In-person: The Empire Conference & Events Venue, Parktown, Johannesburg

Time: In-person: 8.30am — 11.30am Online: 9.30am — 11.30am







