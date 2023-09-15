FREE | Read the September 2023 edition of Business Law & Tax

There is growing public demand for access to information relating to the Namibian government and its role in just renewable energy and green hydrogen projects. The country has no specific guiding policy framework in place at present. This on the back of estimations that, globally, $100bn of climate finance is being lost every year through a lack of accountability, transparency and participation.
As “global warming” transitions into so-called global boiling, we are reminded that climate change has the potential to decimate not only the environment, but economies and communities as well. While collaboration in SA has been slowed by a lack of regulatory and policy convergence, it appears we are picking up the pace regarding environmental, social and governance issues.
Artificial intelligence may be alarming to many but one of the benefits AI can provide is increasing the safety of miners. Wearable technologies, while respecting the tenets of privacy, can monitor the real-time health of workers.
As Chinese banks drive the internationalisation of the renminbi (RMB), the Africanisation of the currency is also under way, making it easier for cross-border trade, and thus having the potential to decrease exchange rate risks for African businesses with substantial trade links to China.
More on these stories and others, available in this month's edition of Business Law & Tax.
Namibia under pressure for lack of a green economy framework, AI may prove a saving grace in the mining industry, and China's currency gains traction in Africa
