In this issue of Human Resources, we examine how companies have changed their approach to issues such as employee benefits and wellness. Mental and financial wellness, especially, are high on the agenda for both HR professionals and employees.
We also consider how medical aids have evolved, particularly in light of what the proposed implementation of SA’s National Health Insurance might mean to these organisations, and how they may have to evolve to coexist with such a scheme.
An ongoing concern for SA is the “brain drain”, something that is now being worsened by the electricity and infrastructure challenges facing the country. We consider the incentives — from financial bonuses to flexible hours — that employers are offering to keep staff, and whether these are working.
Hiring the right staff is imperative in today’s economy, and psychometric testing plays a huge role in getting such appointments right, first time. We look at how effective these tests are, and how they are undertaken.
We also hear from thought leaders who share their insights into areas of HR such as outplacement, skills development and financial advice, as well as those pondering the role of HR in 2023, the possibility of “rebranding” the function, and what it takes to be a top employer. HR is an industry on the cusp of even greater change, and this issue outlines exactly how 2023 is shaping up to be the year that this happens.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
FREE TO READ | Human Resources magazine
2023 is shaping up to be the year that the HR industry deals with greater changes
Browse through the full magazine below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.