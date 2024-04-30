Discovery on building a marketing- and brand-centric culture in business

The story of the Discovery brand is compelling. When Adrian Gore and Barry Swartzberg, two of the founders of the business, started the company in the early nineties, they set out with a single vision: to build a different type of business that would change the world for the better. From there, the core purpose of making people healthier and enhancing and protecting lives developed.

“We’ve always been known as the brand that shakes up the market by pioneering some of the most innovative products in our industries. It’s this innovation that enables us to deliver significant value to our clients,” says Bhorat.

The brand has never lost its insurgent mindset, and Discovery is today known for various innovations that have redefined financial and insurance categories.

Discovery’s business model, which is built on creating shared value for the business, clients and society, is central to the brand’s unique value proposition.

“At Discovery, we think differently about client needs and what drives risk and behaviour, and how we can improve risk outcomes for our clients and our business,” says Bhorat.

“We use our carefully crafted shared-value approach to deliver value through unique products and rewards, and we leverage the latest technology to design brilliant client experiences. It’s this combination of purpose, brilliant client experiences, an insurgent mindset and the shared-value insurance model that differentiates our brand.”