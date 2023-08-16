Nitesh Singh, MD of communication, media and technology at Accenture Africa. Picture: SUPPLIED.
While companies in information communication technology (ICT) have had technology at the core of their operations from inception, the question of how the tech is being used needs to be addressed.
This is according to Nitesh Singh, MD of the communication, media and technology practice at Accenture Africa.
He joins our host, Mudiwa Gavaza, in this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.
Singh, who has been covering ICT in SA and the African continent for a number of years, shares his thoughts on where the industry is going based on the consulting firm’s experience and vast research base.
Join the discussion:
He says companies need to have a digital core that includes AI, cloud, platforms, data and security. Organisations have to have a strategy for these components, with co-operation between the different areas of the business. AI on its own will not unlock the value businesses seek.
The discussion also explores whether local consolidation could result in an African equivalent to the US’s Comcast; the rise in password-sharing restrictions being advocated for by the likes of MultiChoice and Netflix; and what lessons can be gained from large international telecom companies that have tried their hand at media.
Singh touches on digital transformation; trends in the African ICT landscape; the development of telecom business models over the years; co-operation between between players; and outlook for the sector.
BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT
PODCAST | Redefining tech’s role in African ICT
Interviewed by Mudiwa Gavaza, Accenture Africa’s Nitesh Singh challenges companies to strategise beyond hardware
Join the discussion:
Business Day Spotlight is a TimesLIVE Production.
