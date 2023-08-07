PODCAST | SA taxi industry opens up to more tech

Mbavhalelo Mabogo, Founder and CEO of Quickloc8, a start-up specialising in technology for the taxi industry. Picture: SUPPLIED.
In this edition of the Business Day Spotlight the focus is on using technology to boost return on investment for taxi owners and operators.
Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Mbavhalelo Mabogo, founder and CEO of Quickloc8, a Cape Town business specialising in technology for the taxi industry.
Mabogo highlights that the local industry is under pressure from the rising costs of buying taxis, fuel prices, highinterest rates, and commuter levels being eroded by new market entrants such as e-hailing, employees working from home, and bus options including Rea Vaya and MyCiTi.
He advocates for the use of technology to help face challenges in the taxi industry.
Since 2017, Mabogo has been on a mission to modernise the taxi system in SA using technology. The first breakthrough came when the company helped taxi owners track where each of their vehicles was located.
Quickloc8’s app includes digitised taxi routes and a revenue calculation feature, so taxi owners know exactly how much revenue is generated per trip and shift.
The company has 4,000 vehicles registered on its platform. Mabogo hopes to take the technology to other African countries where taxis are also a main mode of transport.
The discussion focuses on Quickloc8’s business model; the products and services offered by the company; challenges and opportunities for the use of technology in the taxi industry; the company’s expansion plans; and thoughts about artificial intelligence.
Join the discussion:
