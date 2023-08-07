News

BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT

PODCAST | SA taxi industry opens up to more tech

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Mbavhalelo Mabogo, founder and CEO of Quickloc8

07 August 2023 - 16:27 Mudiwa Gavaza
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Mbavhalelo Mabogo, Founder and CEO of Quickloc8, a start-up specialising in technology for the taxi industry. Picture: SUPPLIED.
Mbavhalelo Mabogo, Founder and CEO of Quickloc8, a start-up specialising in technology for the taxi industry. Picture: SUPPLIED.

In this edition of the Business Day Spotlight the focus is on using technology to boost return on investment for taxi owners and operators. 

Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Mbavhalelo Mabogo, founder and CEO of Quickloc8, a Cape Town business specialising in technology for the taxi industry.

Mabogo highlights that the local industry is under pressure from the rising costs of buying taxis, fuel prices, highinterest rates, and commuter levels being eroded by new market entrants such as e-hailing, employees working from home, and bus options including Rea Vaya and MyCiTi.

He advocates for the use of technology to help face challenges in the taxi industry.

Join the discussion:

Since 2017, Mabogo has been on a mission to modernise the taxi system in SA using technology. The first breakthrough came when the company helped taxi owners track where each of their vehicles was located.

Quickloc8’s app includes digitised taxi routes and a revenue calculation feature, so taxi owners know exactly how much revenue is generated per trip and shift.

The company has 4,000 vehicles registered on its platform. Mabogo hopes to take the technology to other African countries where taxis are also a main mode of transport. 

The discussion focuses on Quickloc8’s business model; the products and services offered by the company; challenges and opportunities for the use of technology in the taxi industry; the company’s expansion plans; and thoughts about artificial intelligence. 

Business Day Spotlight is a TimesLIVE Production. 

MORE PODCASTS

PODCAST | Satrix CEO encourages saving and investing

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Fikile Mbhokota, CEO of Satrix, one of SA’s biggest providers of index-tracking investment solutions
Companies
2 days ago

PODCAST | Shifting banking tech strategies in 2023

Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Eshmael Mpabanga, senior manager within the financial services practice at Accenture Africa
Business
4 days ago

PODCAST | Finding the right mentor in business

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Cheryl Reddy, CEO of Eclipse Communications
News
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

PODCAST | SA taxi industry opens up to more tech

News

Chinese music fans barred from wearing rainbow imagery

News

Ghana gives the nod to green minerals policy

News

Sahel deaths soar despite leaders’ claims

News

Slovenia assesses cost of floods

News

Related Articles

Two dead, 35 arrested as violent taxi strike grips Cape Town

National

Violence flares as Western Cape taxi strike continues

National

KEVIN TUTANI: Railway is the future — are Prasa and Transnet ready to roll?

Opinion