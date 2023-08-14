Business

PODCAST | Telkom’s Lunga Siyo on telecoms opportunity in SA

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Lunga Siyo, CEO of Telkom’s consumer business that houses the mobile division

14 August 2023 - 16:28 Mudiwa Gavaza
Lunga Siyo, CEO of Telkom Consumer. Picture: SUPPLIED
An effective telecom strategy is the focus the Business Day Spotlight. 

Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Lunga Siyo, CEO of Telkom’s consumer business that houses the mobile division. 

The discussion focuses on Telkom’s mobile business and strategy.

Siyo has been head of Telkom’s consumer business since the start of 2022, having taken over from now group CEO Serame Taukobong.

Siyo remains confident of the unit’s prospects despite its growth slowing over the past year.

Join the discussion:

The state-run telecom group has enjoyed stellar performances in recent years, driven in part by the Covid-19 pandemic that saw a surge in demand for communications and internet services.

On network expansion, he says operators have had to rethink how they allocate capital for networks as rivals are exploring the same avenues in markets such as Europe, Southeast Asia, South America and even the US, where new models are now “taking shape”.

This discussion touches on Telkom’s mobile performance; network expansion plans; capital allocation; how to compete in the SA market; network sharing; and the impact of load-shedding and power cuts on operations. 

Business Day Spotlight is a TimesLIVE production. 

PODCAST | AfroCentric pushes for layered approach of AI in healthcare

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Vukosi Sambo, head of data and insights at AfroCentric
Business
2 days ago

PODCAST | SA taxi industry opens up to more tech

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Mbavhalelo Mabogo, founder and CEO of Quickloc8
News
1 week ago

PODCAST | Satrix CEO encourages saving and investing

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Fikile Mbhokota, CEO of Satrix, one of SA’s biggest providers of index-tracking investment solutions
Companies
1 week ago
