An effective telecom strategy is the focus the Business Day Spotlight.
Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Lunga Siyo, CEO of Telkom’s consumer business that houses the mobile division.
The discussion focuses on Telkom’s mobile business and strategy.
Siyo has been head of Telkom’s consumer business since the start of 2022, having taken over from now group CEO Serame Taukobong.
Siyo remains confident of the unit’s prospects despite its growth slowing over the past year.
The state-run telecom group has enjoyed stellar performances in recent years, driven in part by the Covid-19 pandemic that saw a surge in demand for communications and internet services.
On network expansion, he says operators have had to rethink how they allocate capital for networks as rivals are exploring the same avenues in markets such as Europe, Southeast Asia, South America and even the US, where new models are now “taking shape”.
This discussion touches on Telkom’s mobile performance; network expansion plans; capital allocation; how to compete in the SA market; network sharing; and the impact of load-shedding and power cuts on operations.
PODCAST | Telkom’s Lunga Siyo on telecoms opportunity in SA
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Lunga Siyo, CEO of Telkom’s consumer business that houses the mobile division
Join the discussion:
