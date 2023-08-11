PODCAST | AfroCentric pushes for layered approach of AI in healthcare

Vukosi Sambo, head of data and insights at AfroCentric. PHOTO: Supplied
The use of artificial intelligence systems to improve access to healthcare is the focus of this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Vukosi Sambo, head of data and insights at AfroCentric.
AfroCentric owns SA’s second-biggest medical scheme administrator, Medscheme, and provides healthcare products and services to the public and private healthcare sectors.
Sambo says the use of AI has given the group a number of financial wins but warned that implementation of such systems is complex and has to be approached prudently, advocating for a layered approach.
By understanding the patterns of consumption and how people are consuming healthcare, the group is able to navigate and manage customer risk better and in a way that is saving its scheme clients R4.6bn. That translates to an average of R241 per month for each policy holder.
This discussion touches on AfroCentric’s strategy around AI use; the financial impact of using the technology; the layered approach of implementing the tech; and the ethical considerations around such use.
