Saudi Arabia to join Shanghai Co-operation Organisation as ties with Beijing grow

The SCO is a political, security and trade alliance that includes China, Russia, India and Pakistan

29 March 2023 - 19:10 Aziz El Yaakoubi
Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives in Saudi Arabia for an official visit hosted by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Picture: BLOOMBERG
Riyadh — Saudi Arabia’s cabinet has approved a decision to join the Shanghai Co-operation Organisation, as Riyadh builds its partnership with China despite US security concerns.

Saudi Arabia has approved a memorandum on granting the kingdom the status of a dialogue partner in the Shanghai Co-operation Organisation (SCO), state news agency SPA said.

The SCO is a political, security and trade alliance of countries spanning much of Eurasia, and lists China, Russia, India, Pakistan and four other central Asian nations as members.

Iran signed documents for full membership last year.

Formed in 2001 by Russia, China and former Soviet states in Central Asia, the body has been expanded to include India and Pakistan, with a view to playing a bigger role as counterweight to Western influence in the region.

Joining the SCO was discussed during a visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping to Saudi Arabia last December, sources have told Reuters.

Dialogue partner status will be a first step within the organisation before granting the kingdom full membership in the midterm, they said.

The decision followed an announcement by Saudi Aramco, which raised its multibillion-dollar investment in China on Tuesday, by finalising a planned joint venture in northeast China and acquiring a stake in a privately controlled petrochemical group.

Riyadh’s growing ties with Beijing have raised security concerns in Washington, its traditional ally. Washington says Chinese attempts to exert influence around the world will not change US policy towards the Middle East.

Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states have voiced concern about what they see as a withdrawal from the region by main security guarantor the US, and have moved to diversify partners. Washington says it will stay an active partner in the region.

Countries belonging to the organisation plan to hold a joint “counterterrorism exercise” in Russia’s Chelyabinsk region in August this year.

Reuters 

