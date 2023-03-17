Opinion / Columnists

HILARY JOFFE: SA must decide on which side its bread is buttered

The country’s total trade with Russia in 2020 was 13 times smaller than with the US and 45 times smaller than with the EU

BL Premium
17 March 2023 - 05:00

SA’s foreign policy stance, and its disconnect from SA’s economic interests, has edged firmly onto the radar screens of foreign investors and local executives lately, amid warning noises from the US in the wake of SA’s naval drills with Russia.

And with SA chairing the Brics bloc this year and the G20 in 2025, as well as hosting an African Growth & Opportunities Act (Agoa) forum later this year, the approach it adopts to its foreign policy could be make or break for its stature on the global economic stage...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.