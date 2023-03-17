HILARY JOFFE: SA must decide on which side its bread is buttered

Eleven large US banks step in to shore up First Republic Bank’s coffers to stabilise the lender
Spending on infrastructure rises and there are signs of less weakness in property investment
Energy won’t be used to boost the ANC, says the new electricity minister
Business Day TV spoke to minister of electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa
MD Vuslat Bayoglu says fossil fuels will remain an important part of the energy mix for decades, including the manufacture of renewable energy equipment
Results of the survey are one of many factors that the MPC uses to decide on the interest rate
Filings for rescue support the assessment that SA has an ever-weakening economy
Villages cut off and communities stranded after destruction in Malawi, Mozambique and Madagascar
A win on Saturday could put SuperSport United in pole position to claim the runners-up spot
Named after an iconic highway, the arthouse studio was the biggest winner at the Oscars
SA’s foreign policy stance, and its disconnect from SA’s economic interests, has edged firmly onto the radar screens of foreign investors and local executives lately, amid warning noises from the US in the wake of SA’s naval drills with Russia.
And with SA chairing the Brics bloc this year and the G20 in 2025, as well as hosting an African Growth & Opportunities Act (Agoa) forum later this year, the approach it adopts to its foreign policy could be make or break for its stature on the global economic stage...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
HILARY JOFFE: SA must decide on which side its bread is buttered
The country’s total trade with Russia in 2020 was 13 times smaller than with the US and 45 times smaller than with the EU
SA’s foreign policy stance, and its disconnect from SA’s economic interests, has edged firmly onto the radar screens of foreign investors and local executives lately, amid warning noises from the US in the wake of SA’s naval drills with Russia.
And with SA chairing the Brics bloc this year and the G20 in 2025, as well as hosting an African Growth & Opportunities Act (Agoa) forum later this year, the approach it adopts to its foreign policy could be make or break for its stature on the global economic stage...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.