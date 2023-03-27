Business Day TV speaks to Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore
Green energy could, in fact, inflict more damage on the environment than fossil fuels do
Kamal Vasram and co-accused Saliesh Indurjeeth were arrested in connection with the failed Estina dairy farm project
The urgency of the security cluster response shows what a difference political will can make
The company says it is well positioned to benefit from growth in education demand in SA and the rest of Africa
The long-term implications are devastating for businesses in the sector, industry body Seifsa warns
Warning that the energy challenge can slow industrialisation, minister says an all-hands-on-deck approach is needed
Election officials say turnout topped 75%, but US embassy and opposition groups slam ‘sham’ poll
Winning both will keep alive hopes of automatic qualification for the World Cup in India
Lunar soil samples brought to Earth by China's Chang’e-5 mission include tiny beads containing water particles
Trade, industry and competition minister Ebrahim Patel says limited funding for infrastructure plans announced by the department of public works has plagued the quick rollout of infrastructure projects.
In response, the ministry will be looking to draw on capital resources of the private sector and global development agencies to enable faster progress...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Patel keen for private sector to fund infrastructure plans
Warning that the energy challenge can slow industrialisation, minister says an all-hands-on-deck approach is needed
Trade, industry and competition minister Ebrahim Patel says limited funding for infrastructure plans announced by the department of public works has plagued the quick rollout of infrastructure projects.
In response, the ministry will be looking to draw on capital resources of the private sector and global development agencies to enable faster progress...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.