Patel keen for private sector to fund infrastructure plans

Warning that the energy challenge can slow industrialisation, minister says an all-hands-on-deck approach is needed

27 March 2023 - 18:05 Michelle Gumede

Trade, industry and competition minister Ebrahim Patel says limited funding for infrastructure plans announced by the department of public works has plagued the quick rollout of infrastructure projects.

In response, the ministry will be looking to draw on capital resources of the private sector and global development agencies to enable faster progress...

