World / Europe

Greece says EU’s Red Sea mission must succeed

The country seeks a key role in EU defence, falling at the crossroads between Asia, Africa and Europe

04 March 2024 - 11:55
by Lefteris Papadimas and Renee Maltezou
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Greek defence minister Nikos Dendias speaks during an interview with Reuters at the ministry of defence in Athens, Greece, on March 1, 2024. Picture: REUTERS/LOUISA GOULIAMAKI
Greek defence minister Nikos Dendias speaks during an interview with Reuters at the ministry of defence in Athens, Greece, on March 1, 2024. Picture: REUTERS/LOUISA GOULIAMAKI

Athens — Greece, which is the host of the headquarters of the European Union (EU) operation to shield ships from Houthi attacks in the Red Sea, hopes to play a more central role in ensuring security of the 27-nation bloc, the country’s defence minister said.

“We have to be able to defend ourselves,” Nikos Dendias told Reuters, adding that the EU could achieve that in co-operation with Nato  and other allies.

“What we’re trying to do is have a home-grown defence industry in Greece and Europe which could service the needs of the European Union.”

The EU’s Red Sea naval mission, dubbed “Aspides”, which in Greek means “Shields”, was launched in February to guard vessels from attack by Iranian-aligned Houthi militants in support of Palestinian militant group Hamas in its war with Israel.

At the crossroads between Asia, Africa and Europe, Greece controls the largest merchant fleet in the world and attacks against its vessels have increased. Greece’s largest port, Piraeus, has seen trade drop 40%.

The Greek frigate Hydra set sail on February 26 2024 for the Red Sea as the country assumed command of the EU mission whose headquarters will be in the city of Larissa. Italy commands the naval force.

“It’s important that we succeed,” Dendias said. “You cannot be a crossroads if roads do not exist or do not function. So for us (Greece) this is a huge threat directly and indirectly.”

Both Greece and the EU are alarmed by the “sophisticated approach” of the Houthis, he said, with sea mines and submarine weapons used in attacks.

The safety of the five Aspides warships and crew, also from Germany, Italy, Belgium and France, was also a concern, he said, urging close co-ordination with other fleets in the area, which include warships from the US and India.

“Having a very close communication and as much a common approach as possible with other fleets … is something advisable and important,” he said.

Following Russia’s February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, the EU wants to increase its defence role as a bloc rather than as a collection of 27 nations where military policy is drafted at a national level.

Greece, also a Nato member, wants to reform its army along the example of Finland. It also aims to revamp its defence industry and boost its shipyards’ business, as it recovers from a decade-long debt crisis that forced it to slash spending.

It has drafted a multibillion, 10-year purchasing plan, that includes acquiring up to 40 new F-35 fighter jets from the US, three frigates from France and US-made Black Hawk helicopters.

It wants to produce drone and anti-drone systems and is in talks with the US to co-design and build Constellation-class frigates for the Greek Navy. Foreign frigates could be serviced in Greek shipyards, Dendias said.

“This presents a huge challenge,” he said. “We’re a proud maritime nation but it’s the first time in our history that we may be able to co-design a platform as important as the Constellation.”

Reuters 

EDITORIAL: Europe’s forgotten war

Attention has been diverted to the Middle East as Ukraine enters its third year of war
Opinion
3 days ago

Opec+ prolongs production cuts to second quarter

The decision comes as oil prices have remained subdued
Markets
21 hours ago

Seacom undersea cable in Red Sea breaks

The fibre network operator is unsure when it will be able to repair the system, with the damage having affected businesses in East and Southern Africa
Companies
1 week ago

US and UK strike Houthi targets across Yemen

Iran-linked group continues to attack shipping in the region
World
1 week ago

Egypt loan package making progress amid Gaza and Red Sea pressures, says IMF

The country needs ‘very comprehensive’ support
World
1 week ago

India’s exporters struggle as Red Sea crisis favours rivals

Houthi attacks have forced many ocean freight firms to reroute vessels away from the Suez Canal to via SA
World
2 weeks ago

IMF says war and oil cuts will slow Middle East growth

Widening Gaza conflict could aggravate economic harm, IMF MD Kristalina Georgieva says
World
3 weeks ago

Underwriters raise premiums on ships transiting Red Sea

Vessels linked to US, UK and Israel now pay 25%-50% more in war risk premiums than others
Companies
3 weeks ago

Ship slightly damaged by projectile off Yemen coast

No injuries were reported after a Barbados-flagged cargo ship owned by a UK firm incurred physical damage from a UAV, while sailing in the Red Sea
World
3 weeks ago

Houthis say they fired missiles at US and British ships

Two ships suffer damage but no crew have been injured in latest attacks
World
3 weeks ago

US intends further strikes on Iran-backed militants, says Jake Sullivan

White House adviser vows further action after wave of strikes in Iraq, Syria and Yemen
World
4 weeks ago

US and Britain launch strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen

It was the second day of major operations against Iran-linked groups after a deadly attack on American troops last weekend
World
4 weeks ago

Air freight rates spike amid Red Sea crisis and in run-up to Lunar New Year

Companies are turning to more expensive air cargo as Houthi rebels up shipping attacks in the Red Sea and to stock up before eight-day holiday next ...
World
1 month ago

Trafigura assesses Red Sea risks after Houthis attack tanker

US Navy ship and other vessels provide help after the Marlin Luanda was hit by an anti-ship missile
Companies
1 month ago

Red Sea attacks push BHP to divert some shipping via Cape of Good Hope

The move follows reports that BP and Shell have paused transits through the Red Sea
Companies
1 month ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Victor Orban to meet Donald Trump, saying he ...
World
2.
Battleground state of North Carolina key on Super ...
World / Americas
3.
Record low election turnout amid discontent in ...
World / Asia
4.
Haiti telecoms disrupted amid clashes and mass ...
World / Americas
5.
Israel opts out of Cairo ceasefire talks
World

Related Articles

EDITORIAL: Europe’s forgotten war

Opinion / Editorials

Seacom undersea cable in Red Sea breaks

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

US and UK strike Houthi targets across Yemen

World / Middle East

Egypt loan package making progress amid Gaza and Red Sea pressures, says IMF

World / Middle East

India’s exporters struggle as Red Sea crisis favours rivals

World / Asia

Underwriters raise premiums on ships transiting Red Sea

Companies / Financial Services

Houthis say they fired missiles at US and British ships

World / Middle East

US and Britain launch strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen

World / Middle East

US intends further strikes on Iran-backed militants, says Jake Sullivan

World / Americas

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.