World / Middle East

Egypt loan package making progress amid Gaza and Red Sea pressures, says IMF

The country needs ‘very comprehensive’ support

23 February 2024 - 11:12
by Andrea Shalal and David Lawder
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Aid trucks are lined up next to a large cement fence near the border with Gaza, which Egypt says will be a logistics zone to receive aid for Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Rafah, Egypt, on February 20, 2024. Picture: REUTERS/Stringer
Aid trucks are lined up next to a large cement fence near the border with Gaza, which Egypt says will be a logistics zone to receive aid for Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Rafah, Egypt, on February 20, 2024. Picture: REUTERS/Stringer

Washington — Talks with Egypt to boost its International Monetary Fund (IMF)  loan programme are making excellent progress, the IMF said on February 22.  Egypt needs a “very comprehensive support package” to deal with economic challenges, including pressures from the war in Gaza, it said. 

IMF spokesperson Julie Kozack told a regular news briefing that IMF staff and Egyptian authorities agreed on the main elements of programme changes under combined first and second reviews of Egypt’s existing $3bn loan, and “authorities have expressed a strong commitment” to them.

She declined to discuss details of the Egypt package as the negotiations are continuing.

Asked about the effect on the talks from challenges posed by the expected entry of Gaza refugees into Egypt, Kozack said: “There is a need to have a very comprehensive support package for Egypt, and we’re working very closely with both the Egyptian authorities and their partners to ensure that Egypt does not have any residual financing needs and also to ensure that the programme is able to ensure macroeconomic and financial stability in Egypt.”

The IMF later clarified in a statement that the comprehensive policy package would “support the economic reform programme” in Egypt.

The IMF in January cut its Middle East and North Africa GDP growth forecast for 2024 to 2.9%, down 0.5 percentage-point from October, because of the effects from the Israel-Hamas war. Egypt’s 2024 growth outlook was cut 0.6 percentage point to 3.0%.

The IMF is continuing to monitor the economic impact of attacks on Suez Canal and Red Sea shipping, which is diverting trade flows away from the canal to around the Cape of Good Hope in SA, adding time and costs to Europe-Asia voyages, Kozack said.

The fund’s PortWatch data platform showed that Suez Canal shipping volumes in the seven days ending February 13 were down 55% from the same period a year earlier, while volumes around the Cape of Good Hope rose nearly 75%.

IMF MD Kristalina Georgieva said earlier in February that prior to the war, Egypt was collecting about $700m a month in Suez Canal transit fees and was now losing “hundreds of millions of dollars” a month because of attacks by Houthi militants on Red Sea shipping.

Reuters

Egypt alleged to be setting up area at Gaza border to shelter Palestinians

Israel has said its army is drawing up a plan to evacuate civilians in Rafah to other parts of the Gaza Strip
World
1 week ago

ICJ to hear arguments for end to Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories

Hearings to start at the UN’s top court into the legal status of the occupation
World
4 days ago

Still no breakthrough in four-way Gaza truce talks

About half of Gaza’s 2.3-million people are now crammed into Rafah
World
1 week ago

Palestinians brace for assault on Rafah by Israeli forces

Inconclusive end to Gaza talks dents hopes of ceasefire
World
1 week ago

Global team meet again in bid for ceasefire in Gaza Strip

Calls increase for Israel to hold off attack on Rafah which has more than a million displaced people
World
1 week ago

IMF says war and oil cuts will slow Middle East growth

Widening Gaza conflict could aggravate economic harm, IMF MD Kristalina Georgieva says
World
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Most Read

1.
Every country concerned about US election, says ...
World
2.
‘Ceasefire’ rolls off Joe Biden’s tongue as ...
World / Americas
3.
US tells UN court Israel’s security must be ...
World
4.
UK’s Labour in panicked call for ceasefire ...
World / Europe
5.
Pakistan’s two biggest parties reach formal ...
World

Related Articles

ICJ to hear arguments for end to Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories

World / Middle East

Egypt alleged to be setting up area at Gaza border to shelter Palestinians

World / Middle East

Still no breakthrough in four-way Gaza truce talks

World / Middle East

Palestinians brace for assault on Rafah by Israeli forces

World / Middle East

Global team meet again in bid for ceasefire in Gaza Strip

World / Middle East

IMF says war and oil cuts will slow Middle East growth

World / Middle East

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.