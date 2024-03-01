EDITORIAL: Europe’s forgotten war
Attention has been diverted to the Middle East as Ukraine enters its third year of war
01 March 2024 - 05:00
This week marks the start of the third year since Russia illegally invaded Ukraine. Two years on, Ukrainians are still fighting the aggressor, and the world appears to be losing interest in the resolution of that conflict.
The West, which stood by Kyiv from the start of the war, is now distracted by the conflict in Gaza and the Red Sea. The SA-led African peace initiative lost steam as Pretoria has latched onto a new pet project in standing by Palestine against Israel...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.