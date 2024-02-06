Houthis say they fired missiles at US and British ships

A Houthi fighter stands guard. Houthis have been targeting commercial vessels with drones and missiles in the Red Sea since mid-November. Picture: KHALED ABDULLAH/REUTERS
Cairo/Dubai — Yemen’s Iranian-aligned Houthis fired missiles at two vessels in the Red Sea, they said on Tuesday, causing minor damage to a cargo ship that was sailing off the coast of Yemen’s Hodeidah.
The Houthis have been targeting commercial vessels with drones and missiles in the Red Sea since mid-November in what they describe as acts of solidarity with Palestinians against Israel in the Gaza war.
The group’s military spokesperson said it fired naval missiles at the Morning Tide and Star Nasia, identifying the Barbados- and Marshall Islands-flagged ships, respectively, as British and American.
The Greek-owned Star Nasia, managed by Star Bulk Carrier, was damaged by an explosion at 11.15am GMT, a Greek shipping ministry official said, adding that its crew were not injured. It is unclear whether the explosion was caused by a sea mine or a rocket, the official added.
British maritime security firm Ambrey said a Barbados-flagged, general cargo ship owned by a British company suffered damage from an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) while sailing southeast through the Red Sea. No injuries were reported. The ship performed evasive manoeuvres and continued its journey, Ambrey said.
The owner of the Morning Tide, British firm Furadino Shipping, said the ship was sailing without problems, but gave no further information.
LSEG ship-tracking data showed the Morning Tide was sailing down through the Red Sea having come through the Suez Canal on Friday. Its most recent signal shows it sailing out of the Red Sea through the Bab al-Mandab Strait.
Projectile
The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency reported just after midnight on Tuesday that a projectile had been fired at the port side of a ship located 57 nautical miles west of Hodeidah and that a small craft was seen nearby.
The projectile passed over the deck and caused slight damage to the bridge windows, but the vessel and crew were safe and proceeded on the planned passage, UKMTO said.
The Red Sea attacks have disrupted global shipping and forced firms to reroute to longer and more expensive journeys around Southern Africa and stoked fears that the Israel-Hamas war could spread to destabilise the wider Middle East.
The US and Britain began striking Houthi targets in Yemen last month in retaliation for the attacks on Red Sea shipping.
