Seacom undersea cable in Red Sea breaks
The fibre network operator is unsure when it will be able to repair the system, with the damage having affected businesses in East and Southern Africa
26 February 2024 - 15:45
Fibre network operator Seacom is unsure when it will be able to fully repair a break in one of its undersea cable systems in the highly contentious Red Sea, with the damage having affected some businesses in East and Southern Africa.
Undersea cables periodically experience breaks or disruptions to service. However, companies such as Seacom tend to have mechanisms in place to route internet and other communication traffic to alternative cables to minimise disruption to service for consumers and businesses. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.