Closeup of Elon Musk's Twitter profile in 2018: Picture: FM0704FX ELON
Brussels/Stockholm — Elon Musk’s X social media platform has just 2,294 content moderators to ensure users comply with EU online content rules, significantly fewer than Google and TikTok, a senior European Commission official said on Friday.
Adopted recently, the EU’s Digital Services Act (DSA) requires 19 very large online platforms and two very large online search engines, among them Google, X, TikTok, Apple, Meta Platforms and Microsoft, to do more to tackle illegal and harmful content on their platforms.
X has triggered concerns after Musk laid off many employees responsible for monitoring and regulating content amid the spread of disinformation on the platform.
According to reports the companies submitted to the EU in September, X’s 2,294 EU content moderators compared with 16,974 at Google's YouTube, 7,319 at Google Play and 6,125 at TikTok, the senior Commission official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
Regulators are hoping that X will feel the pressure to boost its number of content moderators to catch up with its rivals, the official said. “There is an important aspect of the DSA, and that is peer pressure,” she said.
The commission has more than doubled the number of staff enforcing the DSA to 120 from 50, the official said.
There have been worries that the EU executive would not be able to deal with Big Tech companies’ army of executives and lawyers, resulting in enforcement gaps.
Starting from February 17, all intermediary service providers will have to comply with the DSA, not just the 19 services named in April.
Elon Musk’s X has far fewer content moderators than rivals, EU says
Musk fired many employees responsible for monitoring and regulating content amid the spread of disinformation on the platform
Brussels/Stockholm — Elon Musk’s X social media platform has just 2,294 content moderators to ensure users comply with EU online content rules, significantly fewer than Google and TikTok, a senior European Commission official said on Friday.
Adopted recently, the EU’s Digital Services Act (DSA) requires 19 very large online platforms and two very large online search engines, among them Google, X, TikTok, Apple, Meta Platforms and Microsoft, to do more to tackle illegal and harmful content on their platforms.
X has triggered concerns after Musk laid off many employees responsible for monitoring and regulating content amid the spread of disinformation on the platform.
According to reports the companies submitted to the EU in September, X’s 2,294 EU content moderators compared with 16,974 at Google's YouTube, 7,319 at Google Play and 6,125 at TikTok, the senior Commission official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
Regulators are hoping that X will feel the pressure to boost its number of content moderators to catch up with its rivals, the official said. “There is an important aspect of the DSA, and that is peer pressure,” she said.
The commission has more than doubled the number of staff enforcing the DSA to 120 from 50, the official said.
There have been worries that the EU executive would not be able to deal with Big Tech companies’ army of executives and lawyers, resulting in enforcement gaps.
Starting from February 17, all intermediary service providers will have to comply with the DSA, not just the 19 services named in April.
Reuters
EU opens probe into X over content on Hamas-Israel conflict
This time the regulator may win against Elon Musk
Apple enforces new check on apps in China
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
TOBY SHAPSHAK: X marks a dismal anniversary
Meta bars political advertisers from using generative AI ad tools
More than 100 social media studies affected by access limitations on X
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.