Israeli ambassador called in to discuss conduct relating to Hamas war

The department of international relations says Eliav Belotserkovsky received the order on Thursday

10 November 2023 - 16:10
UPDATED 10 November 2023 - 17:07
by Amanda Khoza
International relations and co-operation minister Naledi Pandor, right, and international relations director-general Zane Dangor are shown in this file photo. Dangor is said to have expressed SA’s grave concerns regarding the events in Gaza. Picture: FRENNIE SHVAMBU/GALLO IMAGES
The department of international relations and co-operation has read the riot act to Israeli ambassador to SA Eliav Belotserkovsky, issuing a démarche after his “recent unfortunate conduct relating to the unfolding, tragic Israel-Palestine war”. 

“Ambassador Belotserkovsky is called upon to conduct himself in line with the Vienna Conventions, which accord heads of diplomatic missions certain privileges and responsibilities, key among which is to recognise the sovereign decisions of the host nation,” the department said on Friday.

During a meeting with Belotserkovsky, international relations director-general Zane Dangor is said to have “expressed SA’s grave concerns regarding the current trajectory of events, especially the attacks on Gaza, which has seen over 10,500 civilians, including over 4,300 children, killed by Israeli air strikes and ground attacks on the people of Gaza”.

Dangor also said SA “condemned” the attacks on Israeli civilians by Hamas and said that those actions should be investigated for war crimes.

Dangor’s comments come after international relations minister Naledi Pandor called this week for the International Criminal Court in The Hague to arrest Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu for “the killing of women, children and the elderly in his country’s war with Palestine”.

The department said that Dangor said the response by Israel was unlawful, and stated that SA wanted the ICC to investigate the leadership of Israel for war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide.

“Mr Dangor reiterated SA’s position, saying the Israeli-Palestinian conflict can only be solved through ending the occupation and through immediate talks towards a just and lasting peace for Palestinians and Israelis.

“Mr Dangor told ambassador Belotserkovsky that SA has taken a decision to recall its diplomats from Tel Aviv to assess its relationship with the country, amid a rise in civilian casualties from attacks by Israel on Gaza.” 

The department said SA again called for an immediate comprehensive ceasefire, the opening of humanitarian corridors and the release of all civilian hostages.

“SA stands ready to play a role towards the restoration of peace and the resumption of negotiations towards a just and lasting peace.”

