TOBY SHAPSHAK: X marks a dismal anniversary
A year is a long, long time in social media — more than long enough for Musk to ruin Twitter
09 November 2023 - 05:00
It’s been a year since Elon Musk bought Twitter, now known as X, promising to rejuvenate the “digital town square”. By all measures it has been an abysmal failure.
After paying an inflated $44bn, Musk admits the platform is now worth half that. Most advertisers have fled — in no small part because the self-proclaimed “free speech absolutist” retrenched the human beings doing the moderation, creating a disinformation quagmire. Last month the EU launched an investigation into X over “the alleged spreading of terrorist and violent content and hate speech” relating to the Hamas-Israel war. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.