World / Europe

Prigozhin-controlled Russian media group shuts amid mutiny fallout

Media group’s director gives no reason for the closure

02 July 2023 - 16:24 Felix Light
A combination picture shows the PMC Wagner Centre, associated with the founder of the Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, with its logo and sign removed (top) on July 1 2023 and the same place on June 24, in Saint Petersburg, Russia. Picture: ANTON VAGANOV/REUTERS
A combination picture shows the PMC Wagner Centre, associated with the founder of the Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, with its logo and sign removed (top) on July 1 2023 and the same place on June 24, in Saint Petersburg, Russia. Picture: ANTON VAGANOV/REUTERS

Yevgeny Prigozhin’s media holding group is to shut down, the director of one of its outlets said, highlighting the mercenary chief’s worsening fortunes a week after the collapse of a brief mutiny staged by his Wagner Group fighters.

Under a deal that halted the mutiny, Prigozhin, a former ally of President Vladimir Putin, was allowed to go into exile in Belarus and his men given the choice of joining him, being integrated into Russia’s armed forces or returning home.

Patriot Media, whose most prominent outlet was the RIA FAN news site, had taken a strongly nationalist, pro-Kremlin editorial line, while also providing positive coverage of Prigozhin and his Wagner Group.

“I am announcing our decision to close down and to leave the country’s information space,” RIA FAN director Yevgeny Zubarev said in a video clip posted late on Saturday on the holding’s social media accounts.

Zubarev gave no reason for the decision.

Russian newspaper Kommersant reported on Friday that the country’s communications watchdog Roskomnadzor had blocked media outlets linked to Prigozhin, without elaborating. The watchdog could not be reached on Sunday for comment.

Russian media have also reported that a “troll factory” allegedly used by Prigozhin to influence public opinion in foreign countries including the US had been disbanded.

In his video post, Zubarev praised Patriot Media’s record, saying it had defended Prigozhin and Putin from attacks by the anti-Kremlin opposition, including jailed Putin critic Alexei Navalny.

The Patriot Group had worked “against Alexei Navalny and other representatives of the opposition who genuinely tried to destroy our country”, he said.

Despite the abortive mutiny, Russian authorities have not officially outlawed the Wagner Group, but Putin said on Tuesday the finances of Prigozhin’s catering firm would be investigated.

He said Wagner and its founder had received almost $2bn from Russia in the past year.

Wagner’s men have fought some of the bloodiest battles of the 16-month war in Ukraine, and its ranks have included thousands of former convicts recruited from Russian jails.

Under Prigozhin’s leadership, the group has grown into a sprawling international business with mining interests and fighters in Africa and the Middle East.

It was founded in 2014 after Russia annexed Ukraine’s Crimea peninsula and started supporting pro-Russia separatists in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region.

Reuters

A week after near mutiny, Vladimir Putin is weakened but more dangerous

Putin spent the week trying to reassure key constituencies, as doubts about his control among the government and business elite spread
News
14 hours ago

PETER BRUCE: Not a word to be heard about Wagner-Putin looting in Africa

Russian capture of Central African Republic should be opposed by African leaders
Opinion
3 days ago

EDITORIAL: The Kremlin emperor has no clothes

Africa has to worry about thousands of out-of-job Wagner fighters
Opinion
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Wagner mutiny leaves Chinese exporters uncertain
World / Europe
2.
Russia jails hypersonic expert Valery Golubkin ...
World / Europe
3.
Sierra Leone’s Maada Bio wins re-election for ...
World / Africa
4.
US imposes sanctions on African gold operations ...
World / Americas
5.
Pakistanis head for the migrant boats as the ...
World / Asia

Related Articles

PETER BRUCE: Not a word to be heard about Wagner-Putin looting in Africa

Opinion / Columnists

A week after near mutiny, Vladimir Putin is weakened but more dangerous

News

Wagner will no longer fight in Ukraine, says legislator

World / Europe

Kremlin tight-lipped about whereabouts of ‘General Armageddon’

World / Europe

EU leaders to debate mutiny

World / Europe

Flightradar24 shows plane linked to Yevgeny Prigozhin lands in Belarus

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.