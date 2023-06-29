Wagner will no longer fight in Ukraine, says legislator

Business Day TV talks to Jacobus Brink from Novare
It is not only the tardiness of the JSC in its disciplinary functions that raises eyebrows
The Reserve Bank suggests Brics gives priority to executing building blocks relating to setting a common vision, in the first instance
DA to complain to public protector about roles of deputy president and ANC chief Fikile Mbalula in ‘State Capture 2.0’
Sunrise has begun a process to evaluate proposals from the market for the use of the terminal to supply LPG
Nedbank senior economist Johannes Khosa says faster deceleration in inflation is encouraging
The sector is responsible for more than 300,000 jobs
Meta to remove video posted on Hun Sen's page threatening rivals, but wants a review before suspending him
Appointment of coach appears to have received more negative than positive reaction from Amakhosi supporters on social media
Carmakers are getting serious about putting their electric propulsion systems into a new breed of yachts
Moscow — Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin has been told that his Wagner group will no longer fight in Ukraine because he has refused to sign contracts to bring his mercenaries under the sway of the defence ministry, a senior legislator said on Thursday.
Colonel-General Andrei Kartapolov, an influential legislator who chairs the lower house of parliament’s defence committee, said the trigger for Saturday’s mutiny was Prigozhin’s disagreement with a demand by the defence ministry that his mercenary group sign contracts.
“As you know, a few days before the attempted mutiny the defence ministry said that all formations performing combat tasks must sign contracts with the defence ministry,” said Kartapolov. “Everyone started to implement this decision ... everyone except Mr Prigozhin.”
Prigozhin said on June 11 that his Wagner fighters would not sign any contract with defence minister Sergei Shoigu, adding that Shoigu was unable to manage military units.
Kartapolov said that after Prigozhin’s refusal to sign the contracts he was told that his mercenaries would no longer fight in Ukraine and thus would not receive state money. As a result, Prigozhin, committed treason due to “exorbitant ambitions”, money and what he cast as an “excited state”.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Wagner will no longer fight in Ukraine, says legislator
Mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin accused of committing treason due to ‘exorbitant ambitions’
Moscow — Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin has been told that his Wagner group will no longer fight in Ukraine because he has refused to sign contracts to bring his mercenaries under the sway of the defence ministry, a senior legislator said on Thursday.
Colonel-General Andrei Kartapolov, an influential legislator who chairs the lower house of parliament’s defence committee, said the trigger for Saturday’s mutiny was Prigozhin’s disagreement with a demand by the defence ministry that his mercenary group sign contracts.
“As you know, a few days before the attempted mutiny the defence ministry said that all formations performing combat tasks must sign contracts with the defence ministry,” said Kartapolov. “Everyone started to implement this decision ... everyone except Mr Prigozhin.”
Prigozhin said on June 11 that his Wagner fighters would not sign any contract with defence minister Sergei Shoigu, adding that Shoigu was unable to manage military units.
Kartapolov said that after Prigozhin’s refusal to sign the contracts he was told that his mercenaries would no longer fight in Ukraine and thus would not receive state money. As a result, Prigozhin, committed treason due to “exorbitant ambitions”, money and what he cast as an “excited state”.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Russia has detained hundreds of civilians and killed some, UN says
Kremlin rejects UN report on child detentions
Africa must be priority over interlinking payment system for India and Russia
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.