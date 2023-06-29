Kremlin tight-lipped about whereabouts of ‘General Armageddon’

Latest numbers point to surprising resilience in the world’s biggest economy but the Fed remains hawkish
It is not only the tardiness of the JSC in its disciplinary functions that raises eyebrows
This is to ensure that there is an even level field between the private sector and SOEs
DA to complain to public protector about roles of deputy president and ANC chief Fikile Mbalula in ‘State Capture 2.0’
Sunrise has begun a process to evaluate proposals from the market for the use of the terminal to supply LPG
Business Day TV spoke to Mamello Matikinca-Ngwenya, Chief Economist at FNB
Business Day TV speaks to John Dludlu, CEO of the Small Business Institute
Judges strike down race-conscious student enrolments at Harvard and University of North Carolina
Young Spaniard’s speedy adaptation to grass surprises all
The vehicle rental giant is now part of the public-private partnership to fix Joburg roads
Moscow — The Kremlin declined on Thursday to give any details about the fate of Russian general Sergei Surovikin, whose status and location have not been made public since an abortive armed mutiny by mercenaries on Saturday.
Nicknamed “General Armageddon” by the Russian press for his aggressive tactics in Syria’s war, Surovikin — a deputy commander of Russian forces in Ukraine — has been absent from view since Saturday, when he appeared in a video appealing to mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin to call off his mutiny.
Surovikin looked exhausted in that video and it was unclear if he was speaking under duress. There have since been unconfirmed reports that he is being questioned by the security services.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov referred questions about Surovikin to the defence ministry, which has so far made no statement about him.
Asked by reporters if the Kremlin could clarify the situation with Surovikin, Peskov said: “No, unfortunately not. So I recommend that you contact the defence ministry; this is its prerogative.”
When a reporter asked if President Vladimir Putin still trusted Surovikin, Peskov said: “He [Putin] is the supreme commander-in-chief and he works with the defence minister and with the chief of the general staff.”
Peskov said questions about “structural units within the ministry” should be addressed to the defence ministry.
The ministry did not reply to a Reuters request for clarity on the fate of Surovikin, one of Russia’s most respected generals who previously commanded Russian forces in Ukraine for several months.
Russia’s most senior generals have dropped out of public view in the wake of the mutiny, which was aimed at toppling the top military brass, amid a drive by Putin to reassert his authority.
The mutiny, which Putin said could have tipped Russia into civil war, amounts to the biggest challenge to the Russian state since the 1991 hardline coup attempt against Mikhail Gorbachev as the Soviet Union crumbled.
Putin, Russia’s paramount leader since 1999, thanked the army and law enforcement agencies for preventing what he said would have been devastating turmoil of the kind last seen after the 1917 Bolshevik revolution.
The 70-year-old former KGB spy was shown on Wednesday visiting a mosque at the ancient pre-Arab Naryn-Kala citadel in the Derbent fortress on the shores of the Caspian Sea, about 2,000km south of Moscow.
The Kremlin said Putin chaired a meeting about the development of tourism in the region. Putin, pictured in sunglasses and without a tie, was shown speaking to local residents, who took selfies with him.
The fate of Prigozhin, who rose to become Russia’s most powerful mercenary, remains unclear. A private jet linked to Prigozhin flew from St Petersburg, the former imperial capital of Russia, to Moscow on Thursday, though it was unclear who was on the aircraft.
Peskov said he does not have information about Prigozhin’s current location.
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said this week that he persuaded Putin not to “wipe out” Prigozhin, adding that the mercenary chief has flown to Belarus.
Speaking about the causes of the mutiny, Colonel-General Andrei Kartapolov, an influential legislator who chairs the lower house of parliament’s defence committee, said Prigozhin had refused to sign contracts for his mercenaries to serve under the defence ministry.
As a result, Kartapolov said, Prigozhin had been told his mercenaries would no longer fight in Ukraine and no longer receive money from the Russian state.
Putin said on Tuesday that Prigozhin, Wagner and his Concord catering company received at least $2bn from the Russian state over the past year.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Kremlin tight-lipped about whereabouts of ‘General Armageddon’
Sergei Surovikin has been absent from view since Saturday’s coup attempt
Moscow — The Kremlin declined on Thursday to give any details about the fate of Russian general Sergei Surovikin, whose status and location have not been made public since an abortive armed mutiny by mercenaries on Saturday.
Nicknamed “General Armageddon” by the Russian press for his aggressive tactics in Syria’s war, Surovikin — a deputy commander of Russian forces in Ukraine — has been absent from view since Saturday, when he appeared in a video appealing to mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin to call off his mutiny.
Surovikin looked exhausted in that video and it was unclear if he was speaking under duress. There have since been unconfirmed reports that he is being questioned by the security services.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov referred questions about Surovikin to the defence ministry, which has so far made no statement about him.
Asked by reporters if the Kremlin could clarify the situation with Surovikin, Peskov said: “No, unfortunately not. So I recommend that you contact the defence ministry; this is its prerogative.”
When a reporter asked if President Vladimir Putin still trusted Surovikin, Peskov said: “He [Putin] is the supreme commander-in-chief and he works with the defence minister and with the chief of the general staff.”
Peskov said questions about “structural units within the ministry” should be addressed to the defence ministry.
The ministry did not reply to a Reuters request for clarity on the fate of Surovikin, one of Russia’s most respected generals who previously commanded Russian forces in Ukraine for several months.
Russia’s most senior generals have dropped out of public view in the wake of the mutiny, which was aimed at toppling the top military brass, amid a drive by Putin to reassert his authority.
The mutiny, which Putin said could have tipped Russia into civil war, amounts to the biggest challenge to the Russian state since the 1991 hardline coup attempt against Mikhail Gorbachev as the Soviet Union crumbled.
Putin, Russia’s paramount leader since 1999, thanked the army and law enforcement agencies for preventing what he said would have been devastating turmoil of the kind last seen after the 1917 Bolshevik revolution.
The 70-year-old former KGB spy was shown on Wednesday visiting a mosque at the ancient pre-Arab Naryn-Kala citadel in the Derbent fortress on the shores of the Caspian Sea, about 2,000km south of Moscow.
The Kremlin said Putin chaired a meeting about the development of tourism in the region. Putin, pictured in sunglasses and without a tie, was shown speaking to local residents, who took selfies with him.
The fate of Prigozhin, who rose to become Russia’s most powerful mercenary, remains unclear. A private jet linked to Prigozhin flew from St Petersburg, the former imperial capital of Russia, to Moscow on Thursday, though it was unclear who was on the aircraft.
Peskov said he does not have information about Prigozhin’s current location.
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said this week that he persuaded Putin not to “wipe out” Prigozhin, adding that the mercenary chief has flown to Belarus.
Speaking about the causes of the mutiny, Colonel-General Andrei Kartapolov, an influential legislator who chairs the lower house of parliament’s defence committee, said Prigozhin had refused to sign contracts for his mercenaries to serve under the defence ministry.
As a result, Kartapolov said, Prigozhin had been told his mercenaries would no longer fight in Ukraine and no longer receive money from the Russian state.
Putin said on Tuesday that Prigozhin, Wagner and his Concord catering company received at least $2bn from the Russian state over the past year.
Reuters
Putin steps up efforts to undercut rebel Prigozhin
Russia jails hypersonic expert Valery Golubkin for ‘leaking secrets’
TOM EATON: Traitors, an exiled warlord and Herr Putin: how to stage-manage a mutiny
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Kremlin rejects UN report on child detentions
EDITORIAL: The Kremlin emperor has no clothes
ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: As Putin’s enemies spring up everywhere, his war turns brutish
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.