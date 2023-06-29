Federal Reserve chair reiterates that more rate hikes are likely even though the latest US data points to resilience
In giving handouts to the unemployed, the government seems almost to give up on creating more openings
Ambassador warns of secondary sanctions by the West as punishment for SA’s nonaligned stance on the conflict
DA to complain to public protector about roles of deputy president and ANC chief Fikile Mbalula in ‘State Capture 2.0’
Actuarial society says high annuity rates present opportunity for pensioners to lock in annual income requirements
Survey shows load-shedding and high food and fuel prices a huge worry
The sector is responsible for more than 300,000 jobs
Fed, ECB and Bank of England don't believe that rising rates will trigger recessions
The flyhalf’s 11th-hour return before the Rugby World Cup may add to the angst, as captain Siya Kolisi is already on that late train
Some crowd workers are using AI for 'human' tasks. That could make AI systems more biased
As foreign minister Naledi Pandor treads a very narrow ledge. Given our poorly disguised neutrality in the Russian invasion of Ukraine she has had to strike all kinds of poses since her boss, Cyril Ramaphosa, forced her to retract her instinctive human response on February 24 last year, when the invasion began.
She had quickly condemned the invasion on the day and called on the Russians to get out of sovereign Ukrainian territory. Ramaphosa told her to withdraw her statement. It’s safe to assume that the ANC is partly financed by the Russians. There is no other logical explanation for the government’s position on the invasion...
PETER BRUCE: Not a word to be heard about Wagner-Putin looting in Africa
