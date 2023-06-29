Opinion / Columnists

PETER BRUCE: Not a word to be heard about Wagner-Putin looting in Africa

29 June 2023 - 05:00

As foreign minister Naledi Pandor treads a very narrow ledge. Given our poorly disguised neutrality in the Russian invasion of Ukraine she has had to strike all kinds of poses since her boss, Cyril Ramaphosa, forced her to retract her instinctive human response on February 24 last year, when the invasion began.

She had quickly condemned the invasion on the day and called on the Russians to get out of sovereign Ukrainian territory. Ramaphosa told her to withdraw her statement. It’s safe to assume that the ANC is partly financed by the Russians. There is no other logical explanation for the government’s position on the invasion...

