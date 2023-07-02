National

Former Vhavenda king loses bid to avoid paying back almost R6m to VBS bank

Toni Ramabulana denied leave to appeal against a court order to repay R5.5m over vehicle sale agreements

BL Premium
02 July 2023 - 16:11 Kabelo Khumalo

Former Vhavenda king Toni Mphephu Ramabulana will have to repay the defunct VBS Mutual Bank nearly R6m after he lost a bid to appeal against a South Gauteng High Court ruling in November.

Ramabulana was first drawn into the VBS Mutual Bank saga in 2018 when advocate Terry Motau said in a damning report that he was a beneficiary in the failure of VBS Mutual Bank...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.