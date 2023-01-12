World / Europe

Sweden finds ‘Europe’s largest’ deposit of rare earth metals

State-owned mining company LKAB identifies over 1-million tonnes of rare earth oxides

12 January 2023 - 21:22 Johan Ahlander, Niklas Pollard and Marie Mannes
President and CEO of Swedish mining company LKAB Jan Mostrom and Sweden's energy minister Ebba Busch attend a news conference in Kiruna, Sweden, January 12 2023. Picture: TT NEWS AGENCY/JONAS EKSTROMER/REUTERS
President and CEO of Swedish mining company LKAB Jan Mostrom and Sweden's energy minister Ebba Busch attend a news conference in Kiruna, Sweden, January 12 2023. Picture: TT NEWS AGENCY/JONAS EKSTROMER/REUTERS

Kiruna — Swedish state-owned mining company LKAB on Thursday said it had identified more than 1-million tonnes of rare earth oxides in the Kiruna area in the far north of the country, the largest known such deposit in Europe.

Rare earth minerals are essential to many hi-tech manufacturing processes and are used in electric vehicles, wind turbines, portable electronics, microphones and speakers.

“This is good news, not only for LKAB, the region and the Swedish people, but also for Europe and the climate,” LKAB CEO Jan Mostrom said in a statement.

“It could become a significant building block for producing the critical raw materials that are absolutely crucial to enable the green transition,” he said.

Rare earth elements are not mined in Europe, leaving the region dependent on imports from elsewhere, while demand is expected to rise in coming years due to a ramp-up in electric vehicles and renewable energy.

“Electrification, the EU’s self-sufficiency and independence from Russia and China will begin in the mine,” energy minister Ebba Busch said in the statement.

Sweden holds the rotating presidency of the EU and is a country seen as a key part of the EU’s strategy for self-sufficiency in key minerals.

The European Commission considers rare earths to be among the most critical resources for the region. The vast majority of rare earths are mined in China.

Still, the road to mining the deposit in Sweden is a long one.

LKAB said it planned to submit an application for an exploitation concession in 2023, but added that it would be at least 10-15 years before it could potentially begin mining the deposit and shipping to market.

The process towards approval of new mines is lengthy and demanding in the Nordic country as operations often raise the risk affected water resources and biodiversity in the areas where they are located.

Additionally, Erik Jonsson, senior geologist at the department of mineral resources at the Geological Survey of Sweden, said Europe lacks full-scale capacity to process rare earth metals and to make intermediary products.

“So we also need to focus on the entire value chain on these metals, products like high efficiency magnets that we want to use for wind turbines or traction engines in EVs [electric vehicles] and so on,” Jonsson said.

Reuters  

