Opinion FAITH MABERA: China’s rare earth dominance a global concern Projected surge in demand for strategic commodity has implications for supply chains prone to disruption and price volatility

Lanthanum, Cerium, Neodymium, Praseodymium. These are some of the elements known as rare earths that are critical components in hi-tech consumer products such as smartphones, digital cameras, computer hard disks, flat-screen televisions and computer monitors.

Rare earths are also pivotal in the defence industry for a wide range of uses, including precision-guided weapons, communications equipment, GPS equipment, batteries and stealth technology. They comprise 15 elements that range in atomic number from 57 (lanthanum) to 71 (lutetium) on the periodic table of elements. ..