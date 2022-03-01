FAITH MABERA: China’s rare earth dominance a global concern
Projected surge in demand for strategic commodity has implications for supply chains prone to disruption and price volatility
Lanthanum, Cerium, Neodymium, Praseodymium. These are some of the elements known as rare earths that are critical components in hi-tech consumer products such as smartphones, digital cameras, computer hard disks, flat-screen televisions and computer monitors.
Rare earths are also pivotal in the defence industry for a wide range of uses, including precision-guided weapons, communications equipment, GPS equipment, batteries and stealth technology. They comprise 15 elements that range in atomic number from 57 (lanthanum) to 71 (lutetium) on the periodic table of elements. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.