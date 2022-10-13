Continued progress on sustainability, digitalisation and financial inclusion will be crucial to improving Africa’s appeal and access to investors
The energy transition will open many new opportunities for mining in Africa, but for SA to benefit, the structural impediments that are preventing growth in the sector will have to be resolved — and the private sector will have to take much of the responsibility for it.
Despite a recent upswing in earnings boosted by record-high commodity prices, SA’s mining sector remains in decline as companies choose to exploit those assets they already have, instead of opening new resources and reserves. The absence of mining exploration spend can largely be attributed to the government’s failure to resolve various red tape issues affecting miners, and to maintain electricity, rail and port infrastructure, says Andrew Lane, energy, resources and industrials leader at Deloitte Africa...
SA mining needs new investment to benefit from green metals boom
The private sector needs to fill the gaps left by a failing state, says resources expert
