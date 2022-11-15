CHRIS GILMOUR: One-trick pony perception hamstrings visionary Afrimat

Brent loses more than $1 a barrel as traders worry that rising number of infections in China will reduce fuel consumption
A number of recent reports conclude that there is an upward movement in construction activity that may have a ripple effect on the broader sector
Recent strength of the rand relative to the dollar is likely to keep costs below July’s all-time high, AA says
Party beset by financial difficulties as it presents itself as steward of a well-run country ahead of leadership contest
Collapsed crypto exchange files for bankruptcy after panicked traders withdraw $6bn in 72 hours
Consumer credit health has deteriorated further, according to the TransUnion SA consumer index
Latest unrest comes as authorities are dealing with the fallout from a Kurdish woman’s death in detention two months ago
Former world No 1 will be allowed to take part after being barred until 2025 for refusing Covid vaccination
Afrimat is not a one-trick pony. That’s the message that came through loud and clear from management at its recent interim results presentation. And it’s true.
Many market participants seem to think that the company’s fortunes lie entirely with the iron-ore price, which has been profoundly weak recently. And while it is true that iron ore is a key component of Afrimat’s diversified portfolio, it is becoming progressively less so as new elements are added...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
CHRIS GILMOUR: One-trick pony perception hamstrings visionary Afrimat
Iron ore is a key component of group’s diversified portfolio, but it is progressively less so as new elements are added
Afrimat is not a one-trick pony. That’s the message that came through loud and clear from management at its recent interim results presentation. And it’s true.
Many market participants seem to think that the company’s fortunes lie entirely with the iron-ore price, which has been profoundly weak recently. And while it is true that iron ore is a key component of Afrimat’s diversified portfolio, it is becoming progressively less so as new elements are added...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.