×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Columnists

CHRIS GILMOUR: One-trick pony perception hamstrings visionary Afrimat

Iron ore is a key component of group’s diversified portfolio, but it is progressively less so as new elements are added

BL Premium
15 November 2022 - 16:43 CHRIS GILMOUR

Afrimat is not a one-trick pony. That’s the message that came through loud and clear from management at its recent interim results presentation. And it’s true.

Many market participants seem to think that the company’s fortunes lie entirely with the iron-ore price, which has been profoundly weak recently. And while it is true that iron ore is a key component of Afrimat’s diversified portfolio, it is becoming progressively less so as new elements are added...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.