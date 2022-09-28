GRACELIN BASKARAN: SA must not be a pawn in power struggle over rare earth minerals

In the Gulf of Mexico, 11% of the Gulf’s total were shut-in due to Hurricane Ian
Africa needs to think strategically and position itself properly for supply chain capture
The former cabinet minister says he intends to plead not guilty and will not interfere with witnesses
The former health minister has received the backing of his home province to oust Cyril Ramaphosa as ANC president
The publication of the annual results for the year ended March 31 is dependent on the approval of the restructuring plan
Business Day TV talks to chief economist at Econometrix, Azar Jammine
Prospects for container carriers dim as consumers cut back on spending
After decades focusing on the greenhouse gas CO2, policymakers have begun to recognise the threat posed by methane
SA struggled to convincingly put the weak Zebras to the sword at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Tuesday night
John Fraser talks to the ‘green bank’ executive at Bellagio in Illovo about green initiatives at Nedbank and transformation
British journalist and satirist Malcolm Muggeridge once said: “All new news is old news happening to new people.”
Within the next 10 years we’re likely to wake up to news that China has invaded Taiwan. And it will have an important economic weapon: a near monopoly on rare earths, a group of 17 metallic elements. These are required for nearly everything we need: electronics such as televisions, computers and smartphones; key national defence instruments such as precision guided weapons, GPS equipment and night vision goggles; vehicles; and most renewable energy technology, including wind turbines, solar panels and electric vehicle batteries...
